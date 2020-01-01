Building a more private, open webThe Privacy Sandbox initiative aims to create web technologies that both protect people’s privacy online and give companies and developers the tools to build thriving digital businesses to keep the web open and accessible to everyone.
An evolution of the web
Privacy is at the forefront of public dialogue as people seek to understand and control how their personal information is used online.
Some of the information collected by sites and third-parties is necessary to provide the rich content and services you expect. However, the tools used to provide this have gone far beyond their original intent in their ability to recognize you, your online activity and the devices you use.
The Privacy Sandbox will lay new foundations for a safer, more sustainable, and more private web.
The goals of the Privacy Sandbox
The Privacy Sandbox initiative is currently in development. The new technologies are being designed to:
-
Prevent tracking as you browse the web.
People should be able to browse the web without worrying about what personal information is being collected, and by whom.
The Privacy Sandbox initiative aims to remove commonly used tracking mechanisms, like third-party cookiesA “cookie” is a small piece of data stored on your computer via your browser when you visit a website. Third-party cookies are stored by a service that operates across multiple sites. For example, an ad platform might store a cookie when you visit a news site. First-party cookies are stored by a website itself. , and block covert techniques, such as fingerprintingInformation collected about the software and hardware for the purpose of identification. .
-
Enable publishers to build sustainable sites that respect your privacy.
Website developers and businesses should be able to make money from their sites and reach their customers, without relying on intrusive tracking across the web.
The Privacy Sandbox initiative is developing innovative, privacy-centric alternatives for key online business needs, including serving relevant ads.
-
Preserve the vitality of the open web.
The open web is a valuable resource of information, with a unique ability to both share content with billions of people, and tailor content to individual needs.
The Privacy Sandbox proposals aim to both protect your safety online, and maintain free access to information for everyone, so that the web can continue to support economic growth, now and for the future.
About the Privacy Sandbox initiative
Launched by Chrome in 2019, the Privacy Sandbox is a collaborative, open source effort to develop a set of new technologies in the form of web standards.
Other web community members—web browsers, online publishers, ad tech companies, advertisers, and developers—are invited to get involved, and contribute to the development of the Privacy Sandbox. By early 2021, more than 30 proposals have been offered by Chrome and others.
More technical information is available for developers.
The Privacy Sandbox proposals
The Privacy Sandbox proposals consist of new technologies to replace legacy, data-intensive mechanisms like third-party cookies with safer solutions that protect your privacy.
Restrict tracking as you move across the web
New principles for a more private web
Fight spam and fraud on the web
Verify people’s authenticity in a privacy-preserving way
Show relevant content and ads
Blends individuals into the crowd with new privacy technologies
Measure digital ads
Anonymized reporting of ad results
Frequently asked questions
What is the Privacy Sandbox?
The Privacy Sandbox is a collaborative effort to develop new web technologies that will improve people’s privacy protection and maintain existing web capabilities, including advertising, keeping the web open and accessible to everyone. The proposed solutions will restrict tracking of individuals as they move across the web, and provide safer, more private alternatives to existing technologies like third-party cookies.
How does the Privacy Sandbox work?
The Privacy Sandbox technologies are currently in development and you can learn more about the existing proposals on this site or on web.dev. You or your organization is welcomed to get involved or start testing. Regular updates on our progress can be found on the Chromium blog.
Why is Chrome proposing this?
Third-party cookies, fingerprinting, and other tracking technologies have proliferated on the web and need to be addressed in order to protect people’s privacy online. In recent years, some browsers have taken steps to protect privacy by blocking or removing third-party cookies. However, without effective alternatives in place, this can negatively impact critical web functionality, such as advertising and fraud prevention. To ensure publishers and developers can provide content funded by advertising in a privacy-preserving way, the web requires major technological innovations.
How can I get involved?
Chrome has invited all web community members—web browsers, online publishers, ad tech companies, advertisers, and developers—to participate in the development and testing of the proposed new technologies. You can contribute to the public discussions in forums like the W3C, and if you’re a business, talk to your trade groups and technology vendors about engaging in this process. If you are a developer, we invite you to join the origin trials.
When are the new technologies launching?
You can expect to hear more about the progress being made with the Privacy Sandbox regularly, including more opportunities for you to begin testing these new technologies on your sites and in your campaigns.
Where can I learn more?
The Chromium blog regularly features progress updates on the Privacy Sandbox. Web.dev offers a good overview of all the Privacy Sandbox proposals and refers to explainers and discussion on GitHub.