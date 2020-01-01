Privacy is at the forefront of public dialogue as people seek to understand and control how their personal information is used online.

Some of the information collected by sites and third-parties is necessary to provide the rich content and services you expect. However, the tools used to provide this have gone far beyond their original intent in their ability to recognize you, your online activity and the devices you use.

The Privacy Sandbox will lay new foundations for a safer, more sustainable, and more private web.